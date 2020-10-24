Menu
Australia Post chief executive Christine Holgate during Senate estimates in Canberra this week. Picture: Gary Ramage.
Red letter day: What’s behind Aus Post’s senate estimates outrage

24th Oct 2020 5:00 AM
What is it that makes Australia Post such a den of misconduct?

The latest situation involves the current CEO Christine Holgate who has been stood down because she rewarded four high level managerial staff each receiving a three thousand dollar Cartier watch as a reward for hard work.

This has outraged the Prime Minister who demanded that she be stood down he was supported in that stand by Minister Peter Dutton.

Twelve thousand dollars seems such a small amount to warrant this sort of response from the same people who were there when the previous CEO Ahmed Fahour was sent packing with a severance payment of $10.8 million.

Mr Fahour was the CEO from 2009 up to his demise in 2017 when he was sacked by Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull.

At the time Mr Fahour was critiscised by the prime minister for having an annual salary of $5.6 million when Australia Post was going backwards and was sacking staff.

Mr Fahour's coup-de-grace was, in 2014 to instruct Australia Post to donate $2 million from his supposed bonus to the Islamic Museum of Australia, the museum was founded by his brother, his sister was the chef in charge of the restaurant.

This action surely needs to be investigated at a high level asking questions like why did you not make it a personal donation and what was the gain in Australia Post making the donation?

Where were Morrison and Dutton then? Did they blow this so-called donation out of the water? It does not appear so.

So it makes one ask why all this publicity about $12,000, are this pair on a hatchet hunt?

It seems ridiculous that a sum of $12,000 can create so much interest whereas the actions of Ms Holgate is insignificant to her predecessor.

Sure, Ms Holgate should not have done her deed but when it is all done and dusted she did not gain one cent out of her actions, talk about a storm in a tea cup.

So Mr Morrisson and Mr Dutton come clean and give us the real story of your pursuit.

Robert Henderson, Sharon

