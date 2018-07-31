RED LETTER DAY: Bargara beat The Waves

IN THE GAME: The Waves' Joe Williams controls the ball in front of Jordan Barselaar of Bargara before taking a shot at goal.

FOOTBALL: For most of Monday, Bargara coach Bruce Leslight had to respond to almost the same question from people calling and messaging him.

Did The Waves win 6-3 or did you win 6-3?

Leslight had the pleasure to tell them it was Bargara after the Reds defeated The Waves at Martens Oval on Saturday.

But some didn't believe him.

"Lots actually thought it was The Waves that had won,” he said when he got the calls.

"It was pleasing we had won and I could tell them.”

In a finals contest, Bargara scored three goals in the first half and three in the second half to stun their rivals.

The side scored three of them through penalties.

The Reds also had a two-man advantage in the second half after The Waves Matt Twyford and Boyd Smith were sent off.

"There was pressure on both teams but they came out of the blocks nice and quick,” Leslight said.

"We scrapped really well and I was happy how we played out the game.”

Leslight said the back and the front stood out, praising goalkeeper Justin Anderson and the three strikers up front.

But he wasn't entirely pleased.

"We've been doing a lot right but I'd say we're at 75% of what we could do,” he said.

"We still have a lot of improving, we haven't reached our peak.

"Still got 25% to go.”

But Leslight said he hoped the results showed that Bargara was not making up the numbers.

They are a genuine side that can play finals.

Bargara is now fourth on 20 points, two ahead of The Waves.

The Waves do have a game in hand with Bargara having three games to go in the season.

Leslight said the focus was on winning all three and keeping destiny in their hands.

The Waves coach Jason De Papi praised Bargara for the performance they put in.

The same couldn't be said for his squad, he said.

"It wasn't our best game,” he said.

"We started off terribly and they were a lot more hungrier than us.

"Second half we created some good chances, we could have won but then we had the players sent off.”

De Papi said one area let them down.

"They finished their chances and we didn't,” he said.

"We need to get back to the winning board.”

The Waves face United Warriors before facing top six sides Sunbury, Doon Villa and Bingera in the final three rounds.

The side could be eliminated from the finals if they lose two of them.

"We're still looking to finish inside the top four,” De Papi said.

"We've got the team and the ability to put it together.

"We can still win every game from here.”

The Waves will be without Smith and Twyford this week but will welcome back Dylan Leggett.

In other results, Brothers Aston Villa fought back from three goals down to draw 3-3 with the United Park Eagles as Bingera defeated the United Warriors 6-0.

Finally, Doon Villa smashed Sunbury 8-4.