WATCH OUT: Police believe this man may be able to assist in a number of car thefts.
RED-HANDED: Thief caught stealing ute on camera

Emma Reid
by
18th Sep 2018 8:22 AM

A MAN has been caught stealing a ute on camera.

About 1.45pm yesterday a man stole a Mazda BT50 ute and trailer from the Burnett Heads street scape job site.

He was then filmed un-hitching a trailer from a Devcon work ute near Burnett Heads Rd.

About 30 minutes later, a Devcon business spokeswoman took to social media in the hopes of finding the ute.

Police believe it's the same man who is wanted in relation to a number of crimes that took place at the weekend.

A police spokesman has asked the public not to approach the man if he is seen and to phone police immediately.

The registration of the silver ute is 649XHY and has DEVCON signage on cab.

If you have any information for police call Policelink on 131 444.

Bundaberg News Mail

