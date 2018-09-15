Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
JEWEL BARGARA: A decision on the development will be made on September 24.
JEWEL BARGARA: A decision on the development will be made on September 24. Contributed
Council News

RED FLAG: Extension to high-rise decision raises eyebrows

Carolyn Booth
by
15th Sep 2018 7:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DESPITE the applicant behind the proposed nine-storey high-rise for Bargara agreeing to extend the decision period by four days, Bundaberg Regional Council is adamant a decision on the application will be made at its next Ordinary Meeting.

Documents show on September 12, at request if the council, the applicant agreed to extend the date to September 28, four days after the meeting on September 24.

Yesterday the council's CEO Steve Johnston confirmed the decision was still expected to be made on September 24, at the public meeting.

"The matter will be listed for decision at the meeting on September 24," he said.

"The meeting will be open to the public."

The Ordinary Meeting will be held at the council's Gin Gin office from 10am, with the proceeding Briefing Meeting to be held on Tuesday.

bargara bundaberg regional council development esplanade jewel pty ltd
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Hwy tragedy: Girl killed in crash was on way to netball comp

    premium_icon Hwy tragedy: Girl killed in crash was on way to netball comp

    News AN eight-year-old girl has died in a double fatality on her way to a primary school netball carnival in Bundaberg.

    Emerging hotspot: Developers discuss future for Bundy

    premium_icon Emerging hotspot: Developers discuss future for Bundy

    Environment 'I haven't been this excited about a project for a lot of years'

    POP THE BUBBLY: Bundy man, 20, buys first home

    premium_icon POP THE BUBBLY: Bundy man, 20, buys first home

    News Travis Locke snaps up first investment property

    Father fears CDC will stop people getting vital healthcare

    premium_icon Father fears CDC will stop people getting vital healthcare

    News 'It could restrict people from booking accommodation in Brisbane'

    • 15th Sep 2018 8:23 AM

    Local Partners