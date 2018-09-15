RED FLAG: Extension to high-rise decision raises eyebrows

JEWEL BARGARA: A decision on the development will be made on September 24.

DESPITE the applicant behind the proposed nine-storey high-rise for Bargara agreeing to extend the decision period by four days, Bundaberg Regional Council is adamant a decision on the application will be made at its next Ordinary Meeting.

Documents show on September 12, at request if the council, the applicant agreed to extend the date to September 28, four days after the meeting on September 24.

Yesterday the council's CEO Steve Johnston confirmed the decision was still expected to be made on September 24, at the public meeting.

"The matter will be listed for decision at the meeting on September 24," he said.

"The meeting will be open to the public."

The Ordinary Meeting will be held at the council's Gin Gin office from 10am, with the proceeding Briefing Meeting to be held on Tuesday.