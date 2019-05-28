Red Collar Rescue's application approved by council

THE Bundaberg Regional Council has approved the change of use of a Farnsfield property to allow an animal rescue group to work there.

The location of the property in Garryowen Road is much more accessible for Red Collar Rescue than its current property in Biggenden, which made it easier and cheaper to regularly collect animals from the Bundaberg Regional Council's pound.

It might also increase the number of people working at the animal rescue group, which was invaluable considering it depended on volunteers.

Red Collar Rescue founder Sharyn Banks said the group had owned the Farnsfield property for 14 months, after accessing a mortgage through a grant, but there had been a slow phase of building and fund-raising.

She said local companies had supported funds for the council applications and with draughting work, which had made it possible to get the property.

"It has been a very, very slow process.

"Being a charity we can only go as fast as we can,” Ms Banks said.

"There was a lot of hard work and a lot of, I don't know, cleverness or something.”

The application was submitted in January and was then approved on Monday, May 20.

There was more council requirements to work through, more money to raise, and more construction necessary before the dogs could be moved from Biggenden.

"We're currently working on waste water and septic systems,” she said.

"We have still got to build a caretaker's residence.”

Another important step would be the construction of 40 dog pens, with each expected to cost about $5000 each, and with plans to eventually expand on that number in case of emergencies.

At the current property in Biggenden there were 25 dog pens.

"It just makes time with us nicer,” Ms Banks said.

"Every dog should have a home but while they don't, the least we can do is give them pleasure and make them happy.”