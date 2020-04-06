Red Collar Rescue shocked by heartfelt donation

RED Collar Rescue has been left in awe after being on the receiving end of a generous donation as times get tough.

Red Collar Rescue had been renting their op shop space for free from Wessel Petroleum so that all the profits could go to looking after the dogs.

Kurt Wessel CEO of Wessel Petroleum said the founder of Red Collar Rescue, Sharyn Banks phoned him to let him know they were closing their op shop doors temporarily due to the pandemic.

While on the phone Mr Wessel said ‘was there anything you need’ and ended up donating two pallets of dog food to the charity.

CEO of Wessel Petroleum Kurt Wessel's generous donation to Red Collar Rescue.

“Their charity is close to my family’s heart, we are all animal lovers,” Mr Wessel said.

“Red Collar Rescue really go above and beyond especially in times like this to make sure the dogs are rehomed and go to a loving home and it’s just something that speaks to us.

“Members of the community should not forget charities like Red Collar rescue, we can only imagine what they would be going through at the moment.”

Ms Banks said the Wessel’s generous donation was a big relief and really touched her heart.

“We are so absolutely grateful, it means so much to us and I just think the community spirit is really great and it makes you proud to be a part of the Bundaberg community,” Ms Banks said.

“It is just one thing less I have to worry about,” she said.

“Food security is our biggest issue and vitally important, at the end of the day they can run out of toys but they have to have food.”

If you want to donate dog food to Red Collar Rescue drop it into the donation box at Vet Cross on Enterprise St or phone Biggenden Hardware and Rural Supplies and purchase dog food over the phone that Ms Banks can collect.