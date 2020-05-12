Red bench raising domestic violence awareness

RESIDENTS are being encouraged to take a photograph by the red bench in Alexandra Park as part of a campaign to raise awareness of the scourge of domestic and family violence.

The bench is an initiative of the Red Rose Foundation and is aimed to inspire conversations about the need to stop domestic violence.

Member for Burnett and prevention of domestic and family violence spokesman Stephen Bennett said the bench carried a simple message; “Change the ending: let’s stop domestic violence”.

“May is Domestic and Family Violence Month, and we are determined to raise awareness of the scourge of domestic and family violence, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Mr Bennett said.

“Sadly, domestic and family violence is on the rise as a result of the stress caused by social isolation and the coronavirus lockdown.

“The Red Bench in Alexandra Park in Bundaberg is a simple place for us to sit and have a conversation about how we as a community can change the ending to Domestic Violence.

“As the Shadow Minister for the Prevention of Domestic and Family Violence, it’s something I’m urging everyone in our region to stop and think about.

“It is a tough conversation but talking about Domestic Violence is vital to building awareness, so we can take action to protect each other.”

Red Rose Foundation CEO, Betty Taylor, said safer communities start with safer families.

“Having a conversation with someone you know about domestic violence could be both life saving and life changing,” she said.

“During Domestic and Family Violence Prevention Month we need to shine a light on the darkness of violence and light a path for victims which leads to safety and support.”

To get involved with the Conversations from the Red Bench initiative post a photo sitting by the red bench to any social media platform and use the hashtag #benchchat.

If you or someone you know is experiencing violence and need help or support please contact 1800 RESPECT or the Queensland Police Service.