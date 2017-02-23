Red balloons to fly in show of support for firies

MORNING TEA: Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett was joined by firefighters from across the region at a special morning tea to honour their service in the community today.

RED balloons may not stand out like the red trucks used by the firies who protect the community - except on February 28.

The last day in February is Red Balloon Day, a chance to thank firefighters across the region.

Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett, who attended a morning tea yesterday to honour Bundy's firefighters, is a big supporter.

Mr Bennett said the morning tea was an opportunity to thank urban, auxiliary and rural firefighters in the lead-up to next Tuesday.

"Our dedicated firefighters are a rare and genuine breed of selfless individuals who put their lives on the line every day to help others,” he said.

"Showing our support to our firies is important to let them know that we don't take them for granted and that we do acknowledge the sacrifices they make to ensure we are all safe.

"They are our community's unsung heroes. It's nice to be able to offer our appreciation and recognition for the community services our firies provide all year round, often in difficult and dangerous situations.”

He is encouraging people to fly a red balloon on letterboxes, fences and shopfronts next Tuesday.