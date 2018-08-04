Red Alto sparks up to repel Waller’s army

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA — AUGUST 04: Tye Angland on Red Alto (L) wins race 3 during Sydney Racing at Royal Randwick Racecourse on August 4, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Evans/Getty Images)

RED Alto repelled the "Waller Wall" and capped a memorable day for trainer Brent Stanley at Royal Randwick on Saturday.

The Cindy Sullivan Memorial Handicap (2400m) had nine starters with Sydney's premier trainer Chris Waller saddling up eight, including the favourite Raqeeq.

This wasn't quite David and Goliath stuff but it was Stanley's stayer Red Alto who thwarted the Waller team with a tough, thrilling win.

Jockey Tye Angland said it was "one-up for Victoria" after Red Alto's held off Vaucluse Bay after a stirring struggle over the final 200m.

"It was a battle between myself and Jason (Collett, rider of Vaucluse Bay),'' Angland said.

"When Jason first rolled into it he said 'here we go' but on a couple of occasions I had the second horse beaten. To Vaucluse Bay's credit, he fought back well. I think both horses really performed well. Red Alto showed a great will-to-win.''

Red Alto ($9.50) was able to hold off Vaucluse Bay ($6.50) to win by a head with Exoteric ($6.50) another 2¼ lengths away third.

Raqeeq ($3.40 favourite) was patiently ridden by Kerrin McEvoy and, although the race developed into a sprint home, he was within striking distance on the turn but and seemed to have his chance before finishing fourth.

Tye Angland (centre) got the best out of Red Alto against an army of Chris Waller runners. Picture: AAP

In the space of about 90 minutes, Stanley had winners at three venues across two states.

Stanley's streak began at Moonee Valley when Mig Energy won the first race, stablemate Summerfest then won the opener at Wangaratta before Red Alto completed the trainer's hat-trick of wins.

"That's three from three for 'Sparky','' said Queanbeyan trainer Joe Cleary who saddled-up Red Alto for Stanley on Saturday.

"When they went a half mile (800m) I thought this horse is travelling so well he is going to pick up a big, fat cheque for his owners - and he got the cash. It was a gun ride by Tye Angland.''

Military on the move in quick time

THE sectional times don't lie.

Military Zone reeled off a finishing sprint that is the reserve of a good galloper to win the Winter Racing Handicap (1200m) at Royal Randwick.

The Peter and Paul Snowden-trained Military Zone was standing leader Danawi a six-length start from the top of the straight but found a way to win.

An examination of the sectional times showed Military Zone broke 33s for the final 600m, recording a brilliant 32.98s to run down Danawi.

"I wanted to be a bit handier, it wasn't the plan to settle that far back,'' McEvoy said.

"He's lightly raced and obviously has a bit of ability. He's got a good future.''

Emerging three-year-old Military Zone ($7.50) collared favourite Danawi ($4.40) on the line to score by a neck with Onthetake ($7.50) a length away third.

Military Zone charged home to win the opener at Royal Randwick. Picture: Getty Images

Military Zone has only been to the races three times, breaking his maiden at Newcastle before backing up with his impressive Randwick effort.

The young gelding brought together "Team Redzel" with the Snowdens, McEvoy and Michael and Chris Ward's Triple Crown Syndications. Redzel begins his "defence'' of the $13 million The Everest with a barrier trial at Gosford on Monday.

Danawi, the well-bred son of champion sire Exceed And Excel out of multiple Group 1 winner Secret Admirer, has finished second to two very promising gallopers at his only runs.

On debut, Danawi was overhauled by The Autumn Sun on Anzac Day and the winner has remained unbeaten including his Group 1 JJ Atkins Stakes win at the Brisbane winter carnival.

Adam Hyeronimus, rider of Danawi, is convinced the colt is an emerging talent.

"He's still learning but once he has a couple of good, hard runs and realises what is going on, he will be a very good horse,'' he said.