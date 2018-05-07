Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
HAPPY BIRTHDAY: Antonio Gorza celebrated his 90th birthday with his wife Emma and their friends.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY: Antonio Gorza celebrated his 90th birthday with his wife Emma and their friends. Contributed
Life

Red alert: Well-known Bundy man's stylish 90th bday party

Emma Reid
by
7th May 2018 1:05 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT WAS a red affair when Antonio Gorza celebrated his 90th birthday.

The theme was in recognition of Mr Gorza's passion for life and his recovery from heart surgery.

One of those passions is for his wife Emma, whom he met a short while after migrating from Australia to Italy in 1953.

Both say they knew from the moment they met it was meant to be.

They married in 1955 at a Brisbane Catholic church, before moving to Bundaberg in 1979.

More than 60 years of life and love later, the couple celebrated Antonio's 90th birthday last month.

"A good marriage is hard work,” Emma said.

"In our life we worked in the veggie industry and were the biggest suppliers of zucchinis.”

They also worked in the tobacco industry, which has a rich history in Bundaberg.

Emma said it was the hard working nature of her husband that made life easy and happy for the pair.

Antonio's birthday celebrations were held at the Alloway Function Centre and instead of gifts, guests were asked to donate money to heart research.

"We already have everything we need in life,” Emma said.

"So we asked guests to give a donation to the Prince Charles Hospital in Brisbane because they looked after Antonio when he had a valve replaced in his heart.”

Emma said along with the party, her husband received a card and well wishes from Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, Mayor Jack Dempsey and local and state members.

antonio gorza birthday bundaberg emma gorza italian migrants
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Insanely drunk Bundy man jailed for armed home invasion of dealer

    premium_icon Insanely drunk Bundy man jailed for armed home invasion of...

    Crime EXTRAORDINARILY drunk, Jason Leigh Withell armed himself with a rusted rifle, broke into his former drug dealers home and assaulted the woman and her son.

    • 7th May 2018 4:00 PM
    Fatal update: Teen dies walking 10km home after night out

    premium_icon Fatal update: Teen dies walking 10km home after night out

    News VIDEO: Teenager was returning after a night in Bundaberg

    EXPERT'S VERDICT: Weak evidence to suggest PFAS harm

    EXPERT'S VERDICT: Weak evidence to suggest PFAS harm

    Breaking Experts say 'limited risk' from PFAS

    UPDATE: Man hospitalised after Bundy dog bite

    UPDATE: Man hospitalised after Bundy dog bite

    Breaking Report man has suffered serious leg injuries after being bitten

    Local Partners