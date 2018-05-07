Red alert: Well-known Bundy man's stylish 90th bday party

HAPPY BIRTHDAY: Antonio Gorza celebrated his 90th birthday with his wife Emma and their friends.

IT WAS a red affair when Antonio Gorza celebrated his 90th birthday.

The theme was in recognition of Mr Gorza's passion for life and his recovery from heart surgery.

One of those passions is for his wife Emma, whom he met a short while after migrating from Australia to Italy in 1953.

Both say they knew from the moment they met it was meant to be.

They married in 1955 at a Brisbane Catholic church, before moving to Bundaberg in 1979.

More than 60 years of life and love later, the couple celebrated Antonio's 90th birthday last month.

"A good marriage is hard work,” Emma said.

"In our life we worked in the veggie industry and were the biggest suppliers of zucchinis.”

They also worked in the tobacco industry, which has a rich history in Bundaberg.

Emma said it was the hard working nature of her husband that made life easy and happy for the pair.

Antonio's birthday celebrations were held at the Alloway Function Centre and instead of gifts, guests were asked to donate money to heart research.

"We already have everything we need in life,” Emma said.

"So we asked guests to give a donation to the Prince Charles Hospital in Brisbane because they looked after Antonio when he had a valve replaced in his heart.”

Emma said along with the party, her husband received a card and well wishes from Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, Mayor Jack Dempsey and local and state members.