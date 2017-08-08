Recycling champs up for another award

IMPACT Community Services is up for another award for its recycling scheme that employs Bundaberg residents with disabilities.

If Impact wins the National Employment Services Association Innovation in Disability Employment Team Award, it will be their second national award this year for projects helping people with disability, having already won the NDS Supported Employment Excellence Award in May.

The Material Recovery Facility on University Dr last year recovered more than 7500 tonnes of recyclable material; recycled 5880 tonnes of paper and cardboard, saving about 76,650 trees; and prevented 12,180 tonnes of CO2 from being released into the environment.

The facility has 33 staff, 27 of who are people with disability.

Impact has become an advocate for the employment rights of people with disability in general.

When the salary categories provided by existing disability support structures and assessment tools didn't seem right, they created their own assessment tools, resulting in improved working conditions and a net salary increase for all their staff.

"Impact chose their name well,” NESA CEO Sally Sinclair said.

"Their business model is an inspiring example of what can be done with imagination, compassion and a genuine desire to make a difference.”

The winner of the award will be announced at the NESA National Conference in Melbourne on August 22 and 23.