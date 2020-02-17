Recycled range of products makes a splash

Carin Van Grunsven recycling old pool toys into useful items.

POOL toys become useless once punctured but one Bargara local has set about finding a way to recycle them.

Carin Van Grunsven said she found having kids and a pool led to unusable pool toys sitting to the side that she couldn’t bear to throw out.

“We had a big inflatable ring and I thought that is such a waste,” Van Grunsven said.

“So rather than just chucking them out, I thought maybe there is something I could do with them.”

Ms Van Grunsven said she figured a pencil case couldn’t be too hard to make so she set about buying some zips and playing around with it.

“I started making pencil cases because my kids were going back to school and then it went to larger library bags and smaller purses for money and bus cards,” she said.

Ms Van Grunsven said along with enjoying using it as a creative outlet she also wanted to avoid the plastic ending up in the environment.

“The purpose is to reuse rather than it going into landfill.”

“PVC is one of the worst products to go into the environment because it is not at all biodegradable.

“It takes decades for it to be pulverised and come apart.”

After putting her products up on Facebook, Ms Van Grunsven said she started to receive donations of pool toys from people who shared her sentiment, which also allowed her to keep her costs low.

“I had donations from people who felt the same way.

“So I come and collect donations from people in the community.”

Since venturing into pool toys she said she had also started recycling sheets.

“I take old sheets and offcuts and wax them to make reusable bee wax food wraps using wax from a local beekeeper.”

You can find Ploys – Creative Concepts in Disguise on Facebook and in-store at Artisan 4670.