Recruiting next generation for rewarding roles

Corporal Adam Wright establishes communications during a training exercise in Western Australia, one of many interesting locations around Australia and overseas his career has taken him to. He encourages the next generation to pursue rewarding and fulfilling careers in the Australian Defence Force.

REWARDS are endless for Australian Defence Force employees and the recruitment process for the next generation is already underway.

Immediately after graduating from high school in Bundaberg, Corporal Adam Wright joined the Australian Defence Force.

And with 12 years experience under his belt, he has now been employed by the army for more than a decade.

Working as a communications systems operator, Cpl Wright manages hi-tech radio and satellite systems to ensure effective communication is possible on land, at sea and in the air.

“You don’t require experience or qualifications to pursue an Australian Defence Force career and (they) pay you while you train so you can earn industry-recognised qualifications,” Cpl Wright said.

“I wasn’t incredibly tech-savvy before I joined (but) Defence gave me the opportunity to take on a new challenge outside of my comfort zone and I was able to gain qualifications in an area that was very new to me.”

Currently posted to the recruitment department in Maroochydore, Cpl Wright is also providing careers coaching. Mr Wright said the benefits associated with an Australian defence force career, were endless.

He said he enjoyed the diversity of the working environment, as well as the travel opportunities available.

“I’ve served all over Australia, have deployed overseas a number of times and even played a part in supporting Australian visits for Barack Obama and Prince Charles,” Cpl Wright said.

“You’re always meeting new people and gain a broad range of skills beyond your trade.

“For me this has included parachuting, fast roping from helicopters and survival courses to name a few.”

Cpl Wright said he encourages anyone interested in pursuing a career in the Australian Defence Force to apply.

While COVID-19 has paused operations for many organisations, the Defence Force is continuing to progress candidates, while maintaining the safety of all personnel.

More than 200 roles are currently available within the navy, army and air force, with current vacancies including electronics technicians, chefs and warehouse co-ordinators.

For more information, phone 13 19 01 or visit www.defencejobs.gov.au.