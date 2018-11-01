Recovering alcoholic blows it in Bargara

Paul Gordon Carrington was stopped by police on October 2 while driving along Davidson St in Bargara.

A RETIREE faced Bundaberg Magistrates Court yesterday after returning a roadside blood alcohol reading over twice the legal limit.

Police Prosecutor Senior Constable Andrew Blunt said Carrington admitted to officers he would be over the limit.

"The breath test was later conducted, .105 was the reading,” Sen Const Blunt said.

The court heard Carrington had two like entries in his criminal record that, while well outside the five-year period, were significant. In 2008 a reading of .193 attracted fines and a period of disqualification, as did a return of .190 in 1992.

Carrington said he had been working for the past 10 years to address his alcohol programs.

He was fined $850 and disqualified from driving for 3 months.