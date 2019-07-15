Records scanned as cemetery upgraded

NEW LOOK: Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey with council staff Jonathon Downing and Nicholas Burfield.

IT'S taken four years but thousands of burial records dating back to 1879 have been scanned and recorded electronically as part of improvements to the Bundaberg Lawn and General Cemetery.

Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey said it was a big job for staff who had to individually scan each sheet of fragile and, at times, irregularly shaped paper.

"This is an important accomplishment, not just for the ease of staff accessing records now available electronically, but to preserve this historical information,” he said.

Four years in the making, he said instead of becoming a monotonous task for staff it was embraced due to the importance of the initiative and the many interesting facts discovered.

"The very first burial plot in the Bundaberg General Cemetery that remains in its current location belongs to Hannah Elizabeth Thompson and dates back to late August 1873,” Cr Dempsey said.

"Staff also came across familiar names in the records including Richard Ruddell, Bundaberg's first mayor.

"Major events including outbreaks of diphtheria and natural disasters can also be traced through the records.”

Cr Dempsey said visitors to the cemetery may have also noticed some other changes slowly taking shape.

"A number of roads have been resurfaced and tree planting has been undertaken along the side of internal roads,” he said.

"This will all help towards beautifying the area and creating more shade.”

He said it was part of an ongoing plan to revitalise cemeteries across the region.