Record week for Bundaberg Sugar Mills

15th Aug 2017 11:49 AM
TOP SHOT: Tanya Cefai submitted this amazing cane fire shot the same week the Bundaberg Sugar mills hit a weekly record.
BUNDABERG Sugar Mills have beaten a five-year old weekly production record.

The Bundaberg Sugar mills processed 97,750 tonnes of cane for the week ending August 12, the highest throughput for the season. Bundaberg Sugar grower services officer Gavin Lerch said it was the highest weekly throughput since 2012 .

He attributed the record to to excellent mill performance at both mills and a six day crushing mode at Bingera.

Mr Lerch said the crush district received some rainfall but this failed to have a major impact on the crushing.

"Millaquin Mill capitalised on some small cane supply delays by rescheduling their maintenance earlier in the week. Any rain received was welcomed by the growers,” he said.

The CCS has continued to rise and is about half a unit higher than the same time last season.

The weekly average CCS at Bingera was 14.18 units and 14.17 at Millaquin.

The season to date average CCS is 13.34 units.

Mr Lerch said three major varieties continue to dominate cane supply, accounting for 71% and are performing well for growers.

KQ228 accounted for 29% of supply with a CCS average of 14.14.

Q240 (26% of supply) had a CCS average of 14.56.

Q208 (16% of supply) had a CCS average of 14.33 units.

The highest CCS recorded this week was 16.70 units for KQ228 first ratoon.

Mr Lerch said growers are reminded that plant inspections are available through Bundaberg Sugar Services Limited.

"Inspections should take place prior to planting, to ensure clean, disease free planting material is used,” he said.

Topics:  bundaberg bundaberg sugar cane fire sugar mills

