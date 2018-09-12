Record school mackerel numbers at Urangan Pier

IT MIGHT be school mackerel season at the Urangan Pier but one local fisherman said Monday provided a never-before-seen abundance of fish.

Urangan Rod Hire's Colin Mathieson has spent the last decade fishing and running his business at the pier.

"I think about 100 school mackerel were caught in the three hours I was there," he said.

"Previously I've only seen about 60 caught and this was about twice that."

Using live herring as bait, Mr Mathieson caught six fish himself ranging from 58-66cm between 7 and 10am.

"There were people with a full load of 10, people with bags hanging in the water with more, people putting them straight on ice," he said.

"You have to have them at least half a metre to keep and can only have 10 per person.

"It's different to other states, it's not 10 per bag, it's 10 including the freezer at home. They can come and look at your house and fine you.

"Normally it is a pretty even spread between mackerel and bonito this time of year but I've never seen anything like this."

For a video of the unusual event, check out Urangan Rod Hire's Facebook page.