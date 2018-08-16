POWERBALL $100M: Luckiest numbers and places to buy a ticket

THE Gold Coast has lived up to its name so far this year, becoming the best place to buy a winning lotto ticket.

Ahead of tonight's record $100 million Powerball jackpot, The Courier-Mail has compiled the luckiest places to purchase a ticket.

Gold Coast residents seem to have the luck of the draw when it comes to the lotto with the most division one winners so far this year - with the luckiest store being The Pines News & Gifts in Elanora.

Residents in the Wide Bay-Burnett region also seem to have the rub of the green, with eight division one winners in the past 11 months.

The Nextra Fraser Gateway News has had the most number of winning tickets sold in the region while Casino News in Brisbane has had the highest division one prize ($55 million) in the state.

As for the luckiest numbers, try 32, 34, 24, 9, 25, 14, 31 and Powerball number 9, 15, 16, 17 or 19.

Golden Casket spokesman Matthew Hart said it was set to be an exciting day.

"It is the first time we've seen Powerball reach these dizzying heights in the game's 22-year history and with $100 million dollars on offer it is the equal highest jackpot in Australian lottery history," he said.

"We are moving into uncharted territory with records set to be smashed and we have even been thinking about how we are going to fit all those zero's on a novelty cheque if there is a division one winner.

"While we hope these lottery records are broken tonight, it's hard to know just how high the jackpot will go if the Powerball winning numbers don't come up for Australian lottery players."

Luckiest suburbs to buy a lotto ticket

Springwood

Surfers Paradise

Bundall

Runaway Bay

Cairns

Earlville

Urraween

Torquay

Toombul

Nundah

Proserpine

North Ipswich

Mount Gravatt

Kirwan / Thuringowa Central

Helensvale

Gladstone / Boyne Island

Rockhampton / North Rockhampton

Capalaba

Runaway Bay / Coombabah

Cooroy

Mango Hill

Sunnybank / Sunnybank Hills