Record high for Bundy overnighters

FARM FRESH: Quality food and beverage experiences, like Bundy Food Tours, are high priorities for holiday-makers in Bundy. Eliza Goetze

DOMESTIC tourism is surging on the Southern Great Barrier Reef, up in nearly every metric.

The strong numbers were released in Tourism Research Australia's National Visitor Survey yesterday.

The Southern Great Barrier Reef destinations, made up of Bundaberg North Burnett, Gladstone and Capricorn regions saw positive growth on a number of metrics.

Bundaberg North Burnett Tourism general manager Katherine Reid said accessibility to the Southern Great Barrier Reef, quality food and drink experiences and country drives were high on the priority list of holiday-makers in the region.

She said total domestic visitors delivered a record high, increasing by 3.5 per cent, with 1,997,000 million visitors enjoying the region for the year ending September.

This increase was driven by 13.5 per cent growth in total domestic visitors.

In the same period domestic overnight visitors spent $1.07 billion in Southern Great Barrier Reef destinations, taking the average spend per night to $149 per visitor - up 8.1 per cent.

Ms Reid said the biggest increases were led by intra-state travellers with a "massive” 736,000 people travelling within their own backyard, an increase of 35.7 per cent.

Nearly 450,000 people visited from Brisbane.

"That was down 10.2 per cent year on year, but up 1.2 per cent on a three-year trend,” Ms Reid said.

"Not only do these numbers present a sensational year for the Bundaberg North Burnett and the Southern Great Barrier Reef partnership, it also reinforces the focus and marketing spend on the 400km drive radius.”

She said the sector delivered "the biggest bang for our buck”.

"With a finite budget and an ambitious objective to grow overnight visitor expenditure to $400 million for the Bundaberg North Burnett ($23.6 million above forecast), we are focused on targeted marketing and destination development for the region,” Ms Reid said.

Bundaberg Regional Council tourism and regional growth spokesman Greg Barnes said it was not surprising the region was experiencing record high visitation from both international and domestic visitors.

"Locally, numbers passing through our regional airport are at an all-time high and this reflects the diversity of attractions that people are finding here within the Bundaberg region,” Cr Barnes said.

"Our close proximity as the southern gateway to the Great Barrier Reef coupled with the strong emergence of the region in culinary tourism are compelling reason why people are coming in such large numbers to this part of Queensland.”