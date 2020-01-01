Menu
NEW YEAR WEATHER: Willow Quinn relaxing in a Pandanus tree at Innes Park.
Record for lowest year of rainfall set to tumble

Brittiny Edwards, Brittiny.Edwards@news-mail.com.au
1st Jan 2020 11:50 AM
DESPITE the 14mm of rain that fell on New Year’s Eve, Bundaberg is still likely to break the 1902 record for least rainfall ever recorded in a year.

A spokesman from the Bureau of Meteorology declined to declare whether it was definitely the case until all boxes had been ticked and weather experts made the final call.

“I think it’ll end up being just below the 1902 rainfall which is the lowest on record between the two sites, but have to wait for that to be confirmed,” he said yesterday.

The current rainfall total, including the fall on December 31, suggests the year to date rainfall for 2019 was 334mm, 4mm less than the current 1902 record, marking 2019 as a bleak moment in history.

Despite Bundaberg finishing the year with rain, it’s not a trend that’s set to continue in early 2020, the bureau believes showers are likely to stop tomorrow.

Perfect beach weather is forecast from Friday, good news for those who are keen to see in 2020 with a trip to the beach, as Willow Quinn did at Innes Park yesterday.

The bureau also has good news for fire-hit regions across the state, with current weather conditions suggesting the worst of the fire season had left Queensland.

“It is fair to say we have seen the worst of the fire season behind us, the air is humid now, there are still fires as the landscape is dry but we have seen the worst of fire season.”

