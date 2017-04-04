28°
Record done in lickety split time

Mikayla Haupt
| 4th Apr 2017 11:51 AM
DESSERT FOR DAYS: Dennis Ruthenburg was involved in building a world-record banana split.
DESSERT FOR DAYS: Dennis Ruthenburg was involved in building a world-record banana split. Craig Warhurst

IT took more than 40,000 bananas, 2500L of ice cream, 2000L of topping and a concerted effort, but the record for the longest banana split now belongs to Australia, and a Bundaberg couple that helped achieve the sweet victory.

Dennis Ruthenberg and his wife drove to Innisfail for the Feast of the Senses Festival, where a group of more than 3000 gathered to construct the 8.04km dessert on March 25, securing the Guinness World Record.

"It took over three fields to set up and the previous record was 7.67km and we managed 8.04km,” Mr Ruthenberg said.

"Between each tower is one metre ... and the school children from all over cut out the towers and 40,000 bananas.

"They were hoping for about 8000 people, but I think they got 3500 people to participate.”

Mr Ruthenberg said it was all hands-on-deck for the task, with the bananas donated by growers from around the district.

While some laid the bananas, others were running with the ice-cream and topping.

From the first banana to the topping, the record was broken in about an hour-and-a-half.

Mr Ruthenberg said it was a great day and he was "stoked” they beat the record.

"I reckon if we hadn't of got the record, those Guinness people would have been just about run out of town,” he said.

After the record was broken, Mr Ruthenberg said he ate about 2m of the lengthy confectionery.

The previous record was held by Selinsgrove, Pennsylvania.

Need to split?

Ingredients used in the making of the record long dessert:

  • 40,000 bananas
  • 4 pallets of ice-cream (2,500L)
  • Topping (2000L)
  • Yoghurt
  • Dragonfruit (for a bit of colour)
Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  banana split dessert guinness book of records world record

