Record breaking rescues

DEMAND for Bundaberg’s new aeromedical base facility is high, demonstrated by LifeFlight’s record-breaking number of rescue operations last year.

LifeFlight Australia treated 6,508 people in 2019, with more than 2,000 missions marked as critical.

Bundaberg’s RACQ LifeFlight helicopter attended to 304 emergencies last year.

LifeFlight pilot Tony Miller and aircrewman John Kennedy.

Air crew officer John Kennedy said those included cardiac conditions, road accidents, search and rescue missions, falls and serious illnesses or infections.

“Missions vary and we have that period after Christmas where we see a few stingers on the western side of Fraser, a number of incidents in the bush and a road traffic accident from time to time,” Mr Kennedy said.

The Bundaberg rescue helicopter transports doctors to patients needing critical care, with the service covering the greater northern and southern areas of the Burnett, as well as Fraser Island, Herron Island and surrounds.

But while they primarily cover areas from Gladstone to the Sunshine Coast, the Bundaberg crew can be tasked to an emergency anywhere in the state.

“We were recently tasked up to North Keppel Island for a gentleman ... we were up there for a whole day searching,” Mr Kennedy said.

The RACQ LifeFlight rescue helicopter at Bundaberg Airport.

The new aeromedical base will assist further with the increased demand in rescue missions.

“The new facility will be a quantum leap in the way we house the aircraft during the day,” Mr Kennedy said.

“It will also mean we will be on base 24/7, it will shorten our response time at night and (offers) better rest, storage and engineering facilities.”