‘Record-breaking’: Bundaberg digs deep, helps those in need

Bundaberg residents have raised almost $3000 for a campaign that helps support families impacted by childhood cancer and feed vulnerable Australians.

More than $2600 has been donated to Coles stores at Kensington, Hinkler Central and Stockland Shopping Centre, with proceeds raised assisting food rescue organisation SecondBite and children’s cancer charity Redkite.

Coles state general manager Jerry Farrell praised Bundaberg customers for their generosity, which was more crucial than ever, with many Queenslanders facing hardship due to COVID-19 and in the lead-up to Christmas.

“While 2020 was a challenging year for everyone, it was great to see such incredible generosity from Queenslanders to provide support for families and individuals doing it tough (and) Bundaberg locals in particular should be extremely proud of their efforts,” Mr Farrell said.

“It is amazing to see Bundaberg locals pull together and donate to Australian charities SecondBite and Redkite.”

Data released by SecondBite shows 72% of food charities had reported an increase in demand for food relief since the pandemic began.

While nearly a quarter of families surveyed by Redkite and who have a child that has been diagnosed with cancer, said they were struggling to afford basics like groceries.

Over the duration of four weeks, Australia raised a record-breaking $3.2 million as part of the fundraiser launched by Coles supermarkets.

It saw an increase of more than 2.6 times the funds raised compared to the previous year’s campaign.