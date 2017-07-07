Record-breaking attendance at Naidoc March

MARCH ON: Today's Naidoc March was a big success, according to organisers.

BUNDABERG came to life with culture, history and family with the Naidoc march today.

The highly anticipated march was a huge success with record breaking number of people walking side-by-side in honour of Aboriginal culture, according to Gidarjil's Kerry Blackman.

Naidoc March: The Naidoc March from the CBD over the Burnett Traffic Bridge to North Bundaberg.

"It was a great success,” Mr Blackman said.

"I get so much satisfaction seeing our people stand up and be proud of their aboriginality and to see the community come together in union.

"It's been a big week of activities and we've had record-breaking numbers at every event.”

He said planning Naidoc festivities is roughly a 12-month job, and was incredibly proud to watch the march unfold.

Starting on Bourbong St outside the Club Hotel, the community marched with pride over the Burnett Traffic Bridge to the Lions Park for a smoke ceremony and the Family Fun Day for a range of activities.

Families were treated to traditional creative fields of visual arts and performance, all of which were full of local languages of the Port Curtis Coral Coast region.

Mr Blackman said the march was not only about the achievements made so far, but also raising awareness for the issues yet to be resolved.

Despite enormous event success already, tomorrow night's Gala Ball is set to be a highlight for the week.

Along with the Naidoc awards presentation, guest speakers Bridget Priman, Justin Mohammed and Medika Thorpe will be attending the gala evening.

The ball will be held from 6-11.30pm and tickets are $100.

For more details on tickets or the gala, phone 4130 7700.