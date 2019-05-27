Reconciliation Week gets underway in Bundy

CULTURAL CELEBRATION: Reconciliation Week will be celebrated in Bundy with indigenous dance, art, culture and food.

NATIONAL Reconciliation Week runs from today to June 3, and the IWC is pushing this year's theme of "grounded in truth, walk together with courage" for all.

And as Reconciliation Week begins, the work of Bundaberg-based Taribelang Cultural Aboriginal Corporation is in the spotlight.

The corporation has worked for years with traditional owners and elders in the region so ancient stories and the true history of Bundaberg can be shared widely and with integrity.

TCAC also delivers education to schoolchildren across the region and also provides culture tours of Bundaberg, taking in sacred sites like Mon Repos, the Hummock, Coonarr beach and Nielson Park Beach.

Traditional owner and TCAC member Byron Broome said the journey to reconciliation had been a long one.

"... with many years of discussions and consultation with the elders so that we can share the real stories with all people in our communities," Mr Broome said.

"It is not good enough that our stories and history are being taken and shared by people who are not of this country.

"The real traditional owners are now able to share their voice and maintain the integrity and honesty of our past."

Mr Broome said being supported by the Department of Education and local schools in delivering the education programs helps to bring all people together.

" ... To honour the past while looking to the future," he said.

IWC is inviting both indigenous and non-indigenous people to come together to celebrate Reconciliation Week.

As part of the celebration, bush tucker will be on the menu at the IWC Health and Wellbeing Centre's Guava Café.

"Come along and enjoy damper, kangaroo sliders, meatballs and salad, and top it off with a slice of lemon myrtle cheesecake," IWC spokeswoman Janette Young said.

The cafe is open every day from 8am to 2pm.

The IWC Reconciliation Week celebrations include a week-long display of indigenous artefacts, art, language and history at the IWC Health and Wellbeing Complex in Bundaberg, starting today.

The week-long display will conclude with a community celebration from 10am on Monday, June 3.

The day will include an Aboriginal smoking ceremony with didgeridoo, traditional face-painting with ochre, beading activities, dance and music, and a free sausage sizzle.

Traditional owner Byron Broome, of the Taribelang Cultural Aboriginal Corporation, will deliver the smoking ceremony at the 3 June event.