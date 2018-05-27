ON A MISSION: Traditional owner Byron Broome is one of the role models supporting the IWC's consultation process to get the voice of indigenous youth heard.

ON A MISSION: Traditional owner Byron Broome is one of the role models supporting the IWC's consultation process to get the voice of indigenous youth heard. Simon young Solana Photography

BUSH tucker, historic Aboriginal artefacts and indigenous art will all be part of the IWC's celebrations for Reconciliation Week and everyone is invited.

The theme of 2018 National Reconciliation Week is Don't Keep History a Mystery and a spokesman for Reconciliation Australia said all Australians were invited to learn more about Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander culture and history "to share that knowledge and help us grow as a nation”.

IWC is Aboriginal community-controlled and non-government, providing health, wellbeing, family and community services to more than 12,000 people, both indigenous and non-indigenous.

IWC director Cheri Yingaa Yavu-Kama-Harathunian said Reconciliation in Action was delivered by IWC every day as part of its operations, and organisers wanted all people in their community - indigenous and non-indigenous - to join them in celebrating this important event.

A centrepiece of activities will be the IWC's large permanent display of more than 80 historic Aboriginal artefacts.

"IWC is the custodian of these artefacts and information is provided that explains the purpose and significance of them,” traditional owner and elder Aunty Cheri said.

Visitors will be invited to share their thoughts about reconciliation in a special book.

Visitors will also be able to learn about the significance of symbols in Aboriginal artworks and view indigenous paintings - including the IWC Model of Care which usually hangs in the CEO's office.

Some of the IWC's books about Aboriginal history will be available to view and read, and visitors can enjoy bush tucker in IWC's Guava Café, a social enterprise operation.

"We will be selling a range of bush tucker, including traditional damper, in the café during the week,” Aunty Cheri said.

All Reconciliation Week activities at the IWC Health & Wellbeing Centre will be free and run Monday to Friday, excluding Show Day on Thursday.