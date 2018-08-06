Recognising community champion

TRIVIA NIGHT: Quota International of Bundaberg president Rose Fraser is hosting a trivia night to help raise funds for Alana Reid. Photo: Max Fleet / NewsMail

TRIVIA NIGHT: Quota International of Bundaberg president Rose Fraser is hosting a trivia night to help raise funds for Alana Reid. Photo: Max Fleet / NewsMail Max Fleet BUN250113ALA2

AFTER spending decades helping to make a difference to woman, children and deaf people, Bundaberg's Rose Fraser has received international recognition.

There are many reasons why Mrs Fraser received Quota's International Volunteer of the Year award.

GUEST SPEAKER: President of Quota Rose Fraser with Ceildh O'Sullivan. Photo: Scottie Simmonds / NewsMail Scottie Simmonds BUN180512EAR2

She has a positive outlook that inspires others and is a tireless worker who has helped to make not only the local community, but also the world, a better place.

Since moving to Quota Bundaberg, Rose has taken on many varied positions in the group including president on several occasions.

Last year she continued to be the public face of Quota Bundaberg by taking on most of the public speaking rolls including the emceeing at the student of the year quests and the speaker at all of the group's fundraisers.

QUOTA: Bundaberg's Rose Fraser has taken out Quota's International Volunteer of the Year after years of tireless work. Contributed

"Rose is always optimistic in her approach to new challenges and is a welcomed, positive support for old and new members in the club,” Quota president Jeannie Roberts said.

"Her happy disposition has motivated the members to achieve their very best and with her 'can do' attitude, she is an inspiration to those she meets.”

Mrs Fraser was surprised by the nomination and accepted the award at the weekend.