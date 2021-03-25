Recognise anyone? Police investigate fare evasion

If you have information that could help police with their investigations, contact them and quote the reference QP2100396907.

Bundaberg police have released images of some people they'd like to speak to in relation to an offence that happened in the early hours of March 1.

Police believe the people pictured may be able to help with the investigations into a recent fare evasion at 3.34am on Park St in Bundaberg South.

Residents are asked not to approach anyone they believe to be pictured.

If you have information that could help officers with their investigations you can report it by using the online suspicious activity form.

You can also report crime through Policelink by calling 131 444 or visiting the website.

Information can also be reported to Crimestoppers online or by calling 1800 333 000.

