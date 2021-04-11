Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
DO YOU RECOGNISE ANYONE: Bundaberg police are looking to speak with these people as they believe they can assist with their investigations into incidents of theft.
DO YOU RECOGNISE ANYONE: Bundaberg police are looking to speak with these people as they believe they can assist with their investigations into incidents of theft.
News

RECOGNISE ANYONE: People police are looking to speak to

Rhylea Millar
11th Apr 2021 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Bundaberg police are seeking assistance from the public to identify people in relation to separate incidents.

On Thursday, March 4 about 3.30pm a shop theft allegedly occurred and goods were unlawfully taken on Walker St in Bundaberg Central.

It is believed a man and a woman (pictured) may be able to assist officers with the investigation.

The reference number for this incident is QP2100488291.

DO YOU RECOGNISE ANYONE: Bundaberg police are looking to speak with these people as they believe they can assist with their investigations into incidents of theft.
DO YOU RECOGNISE ANYONE: Bundaberg police are looking to speak with these people as they believe they can assist with their investigations into incidents of theft.
DO YOU RECOGNISE ANYONE: Bundaberg police are looking to speak with these people as they believe they can assist with their investigations into incidents of theft.
DO YOU RECOGNISE ANYONE: Bundaberg police are looking to speak with these people as they believe they can assist with their investigations into incidents of theft.

An additional shop theft then allegedly occurred on Saturday, March 13 about midday on Takalvan St, Bundaberg West.

Police believe the woman pictured below may be able to assist officers with the investigation.

The reference number for this incident is QP2100530249.

DO YOU RECOGNISE ANYONE: Bundaberg police are looking to speak with these people as they believe they can assist with their investigations into incidents of theft.
DO YOU RECOGNISE ANYONE: Bundaberg police are looking to speak with these people as they believe they can assist with their investigations into incidents of theft.

Members of the public are urged to avoid approaching anyone they believe is displayed in the images.

They are asked to instead phone Policelink on 131 444 and quote the reference number specified.

More stories:

bundaberg bundaberg crime bundaberg police bundaberg theft crime police; qps qps bundaberg qps crime prevention qps investigation queensland police theft allegations
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        SEE PICS: Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip’s Bundy visit

        Premium Content SEE PICS: Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip’s Bundy visit

        News After the passing of the Duke of Edinburgh, the NewsMail takes a look back at when Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip visited the region in 1954

        Hinkler MP issues statement on Prince Philip’s passing

        Premium Content Hinkler MP issues statement on Prince Philip’s passing

        News Federal Minister for Hinkler Keith Pitt has passed on his condolences to Queen...

        Vaccine blow: How long until life in Qld returns to normal

        Premium Content Vaccine blow: How long until life in Qld returns to normal

        News Queensland could stay this way for a long time yet

        Rescue chopper tasked to Bruce Highway crash involving child

        Premium Content Rescue chopper tasked to Bruce Highway crash involving child

        News Bundaberg’s RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter and paramedics from QAS were tasked...