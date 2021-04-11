RECOGNISE ANYONE: People police are looking to speak to

DO YOU RECOGNISE ANYONE: Bundaberg police are looking to speak with these people as they believe they can assist with their investigations into incidents of theft.

Bundaberg police are seeking assistance from the public to identify people in relation to separate incidents.

On Thursday, March 4 about 3.30pm a shop theft allegedly occurred and goods were unlawfully taken on Walker St in Bundaberg Central.

It is believed a man and a woman (pictured) may be able to assist officers with the investigation.

The reference number for this incident is QP2100488291.

An additional shop theft then allegedly occurred on Saturday, March 13 about midday on Takalvan St, Bundaberg West.

Police believe the woman pictured below may be able to assist officers with the investigation.

The reference number for this incident is QP2100530249.

Members of the public are urged to avoid approaching anyone they believe is displayed in the images.

They are asked to instead phone Policelink on 131 444 and quote the reference number specified.

