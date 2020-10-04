Recognise a local champion this Australia Day

2020 Australia Day Bundaberg Region Citizen of the Year Wendi Guy from Gin Gin with Mayor Jack Dempsey. Photo: Contributed

IT’S TIME to recognise Bundaberg’s community champions with nominations for the 2021 Bundaberg Regional Council Australia Day Awards open now.

Australia Day Awards are presented across four categories being Citizen of the Year, Senior Citizen of the Year, Junior Citizen of the Year and Community Group or Event of the Year.

Bundaberg region Mayor Jack Dempsey said there was no better time to focus on the positive impacts people had on the community.

“Without doubt 2020 has been one of the most challenging years we have faced as a nation but in typical form the Bundaberg Region has banded together and shown its resilience,” Mayor Dempsey said.

“There’s no better time to focus on the positives and those people making a difference in our community.

“Whether it’s a tireless volunteer, hardworking community group, outstanding business or the best community event of the year, let’s celebrate what makes our region great.”

Council’s annual Australia Day Awards recognise the actions and abilities of groups and individuals that have enhanced the social connectivity of our community through personal contribution or through an event that has added value and enjoyment to the lives of others.

Nominations will be reviewed by an appointed selection panel and all awards will be presented on Australia Day 2021.

Nominations close on November 27 and can be completed online at bundaberg.qld.gov.au or hard-copy nominations can be collected from any Council Service Centre.

For more information about the Australia Day Awards please call Council on 1300 883 699 or email australiadayawards@bundaberg.qld.gov.au.