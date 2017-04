INFORMATION WANTED: Motorbike rider captured on police car dash cam doing a wheel stand down. Photo Contributed

BUNDABERG police are appealing for information from the public after a motorbike rider was captured on dash cam doing a wheel stand down Takalvan St.

The incident happened about 7am Friday.

Anyone with information that could help police identify the rider can contact Policelink on 131444 or Crime Stoppers anonymously on 1800 333 000.