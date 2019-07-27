Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Footage of a Sunshine Coast driver almost causing a multi-vehicle crash is going viral on social media.
Footage of a Sunshine Coast driver almost causing a multi-vehicle crash is going viral on social media. Dash Cam Owners Australia
Offbeat

Reckless driving almost causes major motorway crash

Ashley Carter
by
27th Jul 2019 3:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SHOCKING footage of a Sunshine Coast driver narrowly avoiding a multi-vehicle crash has been viewed thousands of times online.

Popular Facebook page Dash Cam Owners Australia shared a video that shows a driver crossing into a lane well after the merging lane at Pacific Paradise, just after the Sunshine Coast Airport turn-off.

The Nissan X-Trail nudges the car in the right-hand lanes before over-correcting and veering off the road.

 

Almost 2000 people have commented on the video, with many enjoying the opportunity to mock Sunshine Coast drivers.

"Someone needs to go back and learn the basic road rules," one person commented.

"Why am I not surprised this is the Sunshine Coast?" another said.

dashcam footage dash cam owners australia offbeat sunshine motorway
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Major update: Authorities investigate cause of house fire

    premium_icon Major update: Authorities investigate cause of house fire

    News ASHEN weatherboards and flexed tin is all that remains of a North Bundaberg house after a fire gutted the home on Friday night.

    Why Laura ditched high-pressure role and took up ironing

    premium_icon Why Laura ditched high-pressure role and took up ironing

    Careers Meet the latest business owners, offering top products and services

    Sarah's journey from bullied teen to beauty queen

    premium_icon Sarah's journey from bullied teen to beauty queen

    Fashion & Beauty She was one of the first girls in Bundaberg to play rugby league

    Support family: Man loses final battle after flu

    premium_icon Support family: Man loses final battle after flu

    News Community comes together to ease family's funeral expenses