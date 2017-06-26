RECALL: The supermarket glasses that break in your hands

A RANGE of drinking glasses sold across Australia are being recalled amid fears they may break "during normal use" and cut the hands of whoever is holding it.

The recall issued by the ACCC on Monday warns that the "inspire Glass Tumbler" sets, which come in both large and small sizes, ought to be returned as soon as possible for a refund.

The glassware has been sold at Woolworths and Safeway stores throughout the country since July 10, 2016.

They were pulled from shelves on May 25.

According to the ACCC, "if the glass tumbler breaks duing use, it poises a laceration risk to consumers".

Woolworths posted an apology to customers on its website.

"Woolworths apologises to their customers for any inconvenience caused by this recall and information is required about the recall they are invited to call our Toll-free Customer Service number: 1800 103 515."

Woolworths is being sought for further comment.

