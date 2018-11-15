RECALL: Popular baby bibs choking hazard

A POPULAR set of baby bibs is being recalled across Australia after authorities found that babies may choke on a loose part of the item.

The Best & Less 10pk Baby Berry Bibs in colours medium blue, light green and medium pink are being recalled due to care label not being securely stitched into the binding of the bib.

If it becomes detached, it may cause a choking hazard if ingested by the baby.

Consumers should cut off the care labels or return the product to Best & Less for a full refund or exchange.

For further information, consumers should contact Best & Less Customer Support on 1300 135 766 (Monday to Friday, 8.30am - 5pm) or visit http://www.bestandless.com.au.

The item has been sold for the past year in Best & Less and the SKU of affected items is on the packaging as well as on the care label. SKUs: 299463 - medium blue 299460 - light green 299465 - medium pink.