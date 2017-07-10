21°
News

Aldi tap in 12,000 homes recalled over lead contamination

John Rolfe, News Corp Australia Network | 10th Jul 2017 5:46 AM
The Aldi tap found to put lead into water.
The Aldi tap found to put lead into water. Supplied

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

TESTS on water run through a cheap Aldi tap from China have found up to 15 times the maximum allowable level of lead.

The estimated 12,000 households that bought an Easy Home spiral spring mixer are now being warned against using it for drinking or cooking.

"There is a cause for concern," said Brett Bassett, head of the Queensland Building and Construction Commission, which identified the threat and commissioned the testing.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission also cautioned against using the $79.99 tap and said it had begun an investigation.

"If there is a risk that consumer goods may cause injury the ACCC expects suppliers and manufacturers to put voluntary recalls in place to protect consumers," a spokesman said.

Read more at the Courier-Mail

News Corp Australia

Topics:  aldi editors picks lead lead poisoning recall tap

The gap between rich and poor in Bundy just 5km

The gap between rich and poor in Bundy just 5km

FAMILIES in Bundaberg's poorest suburbs earn about $781 a week while those in the city's richest suburbs take home almost double that.

Child run over in driveway

Police and Ambulance personnel were called out to a Walkervale address.

Three-year-old girl taken to hospital.

Opinion split on Pitt's $7K charter flight

Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt.

Readers have their say on Facebook

LETTERS: Who does Batt intend to represent?

SPEAK UP: A reader says David Batt was silent on the issue of penalty rate cuts.

Readers have their say

Local Partners

Kody in for long haul with recovery

Kody Collis, 19, was on his way home when he was hit by a Holden Captiva in the early hours of Sunday on June 25 on Maryborough St.

UPDATE: Community digs deep to support surf girl with cancer

SUMMER SURF GIRL: Gemma Henricksen has been diagnosed with a rare form of melanoma.

Donations pile in for charity fundraiser

Learn how to run your own art exhibition

LEARN HOW: One session is at Charts tomorrow and the other at Brag on Thursday.

Gallery holding information sessions

Get ready to RocKwiz

RockWiz host Julia Zemiro and Brian Nankervis.

Live entertainment to rock your socks off

Athlete faces tough new obstacle on TV

Olympic gymnast Larrissa Miller tackling the tough course.

She's no stranger to stepping outside of her comfort zone

Only one week to go until Game of Thrones returns

Cast members open up about what to expect in season seven of the popular fantasy drama.

Chris Hemsworth spends a Thor fortune on passion

Chris Hemsworth

Munro was towing Hemsworth in to big waves

Child sex ring behind pregnancies and teen's death exposed

Victoria Agoglia died in 2003.

BBC documentary reveals stories of victims of the child sex ring

Hot mugshot guy and his wife are heading for a divorce

Melissa Meeks has dumped here cheating husband, Jeremy Meeks.

His infidelity has driven a wedge into their marriage

Green Day slammed for playing after acrobat dies at festival

US band Green Day has hit back at criticism they ignored an acrobat’s tragic death at Spain’s Mad Cool Festival.

Green Day say they didn't know the acrobat had died

Is this Australia’s new TV hit?

Townsville man Matt Wilson is a competitor on Australian Ninja Warrior.

The debut of Australian Ninja Warrior had social media in a spin.

House Rules crowns a winner

House Rules winners Aaron and Daniella react to their victory. Supplied by Channel 7.

IT came down to two couples but only one could win. Warning spoilers

UNBELIEVABLE SMALL ACREAGE VALUE

3 Monaro Court, South Bingera 4670

House 4 2 5 $349,000

Escape the hustle and bustle with this value packed 4 bedroom brick home in a small acreage estate only 10 short mins to Bundaberg. This modern home tucked away...

HEAVILY REDUCED WHAT A BARGAIN!

64 Perry Street, Bundaberg North 4670

House 4 1 5 $215,000

Don't miss out on this beautifully renovated low set Queenslander situated on a spacious 1012m2 allotment just minutes to CBD, local shops, hospital and schools...

REDUCED A FURTHER $9,000! - MUST SEE!

9/6a Dunn Road, Avenell Heights 4670

House 2 1 1 $170,000

This immaculate 2-bedroom brick unit is well situated at the quiet end of a group of 9 units and well away from any road noise. Close to local shopping complex...

PRIVATE FAMILY HOME WITH 3 LIVING AREAS, 4 BEDROOMS PLUS OFFICE, POOL, 12 x 9 SHED and 6,549m2 ALLOTMENT

6 Clydesdale Avenue, Branyan 4670

House 4 2 5 $529,000

This must see home located on the city fringe in Parklands Estate Branyan is perfect for the family lifestyle environment. Positioned on 6,549m2 allotment this...

GREAT FAMILY HOME JUST A SHORT STROLL TO ARCHIES and KELLYS BEACH

3 Cossart Crescent, Bargara 4670

House 4 2 6 $425,000

POSITION, POSITION, POSITION Seldom do homes in this position come to the market and those who know of the highly sort after pockets of Bargara will realise when...

PRICED TO GO - 4 BEDROOMS, 2 LIVING, 1017M2 BLOCK IN FANTASTIC LOCATION

21 Fleming Street, Norville 4670

House 4 1 2 Offers Over...

Do not delay in organising your inspection on this must see brick and tile 4 bedroom home in Norville as the owners have made the decision to sell and the property...

IDEAL BRICK STARTER OR INVESTMENT

22 Thomas Thomsen Drive, Thabeban 4670

House 3 1 1 Offers Over...

Are you looking for a good starter first home or investment property without breaking the bank? Positioned just short walking distance to daycare centres, public...

BANG FOR BUCK 3 BEDROOM BLOCK IN GREAT LOCATION

196 Targo Street, Walkervale 4670

House 3 1 1 $199,000

If you are looking for a 3 bedroom home in a handy location at an affordable price then this is the property for you. This block property consists of 3 bedrooms...

PET FRIENDLY SPACIOUS UNIT

43 Moncrieff Street, Walkervale 4670

Unit 2 1 1 $179,000

Ideally situated in Walkervale sits this spacious low set brick unit that is part of a duplex. Being part of a duplex, you only have the same amount of people...

IMMACULATE LOW-MAINTENANCE HOME WITH PRIVACY

7a Greathead Road, Kepnock 4670

House 4 2 2 $339,000

Conveniently situated in Kepnock close to all amenities sits this modern immaculate home. The home is designed for those looking for the convenience of living in...

Third of vendors make loss in March quarter property sales

NEW FIGURES: Nationally, the Wide Bay region was the seventh worst performing area in the report.

Biggest drops in mining areas

Thousands earmarked for Poppins building restoration

HARDHAT MARY: Renewal works have commenced on Maryborough's iconic Mary Poppins building - the birthplace of author PL Travers.

Funding is split between the council, state and federal governments.

'It's a flaming shame': No likes for Ipswich's 'cheesegrater'

FIRST LOOK: DA plans have been lodged for the first stage of the CBD redevelopment giving Ipswich residents the first look at the new Ipswich City Council administration building and how it will likely look when built.

Is this what the city's skyline will look like in 2019?

Influx of cashed-up new residents driving property market

The home on 13 Allambi Tce is one of the prime offerings at Noosa Heads for sale.

Surge in interstate and international buyers feeds strong growth

Estate knocked back over oversupply concerns

An aerial view of the proposed estate.

Oversupply and community awareness cited in decision

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!