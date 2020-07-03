Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FIRE FUNDING: In a bid to assist communities in recovering from bushfire season last Summer, Newscorp and FRRR will allocate grants to various regional areas, including Wide Bay.
FIRE FUNDING: In a bid to assist communities in recovering from bushfire season last Summer, Newscorp and FRRR will allocate grants to various regional areas, including Wide Bay.
News

Rebuild and recover: Wide Bay communities urged to apply for grants

Rhylea Millar
3rd Jul 2020 5:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NEWSCORP has joined forces with a not-for-profit organisation to distribute community grants across the Wide Bay region.

Last Summer was one of the worst bushfire seasons and now that COVID-19 restrictions are starting to ease, it means affected communities can focus on starting to rebuild.

In a bid to assist all regions throughout Australia that were declared affected by local government areas (LGA), Newscorp and the Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal (FRRR) will distribute the community recovery grants following the submission deadline for applications.

FRRR chief executive officer Natalie Egleton said through the not-for-profit’s work over the last two decades, they know the needs of every community differ.

She said this was especially true for bushfire recovery, after working to assist victims following the Victorian bushfires in 2009.

“For some communities, this support could include purchasing equipment like two-way radios, upgrading emergency evacuation centres or developing a community emergency response plan,” Ms Egleton said.

“It could be improving social connectedness and enhancing community spirit through arts programs, mental health workshops or initiatives that will bring visitors back to the community (for others.)

“We support whatever is most important to the community to help them begin to build back better and that’s why, in partnership with News Corp, we are offering grants of up to $25,000 that can be put toward any charitable project that local not-for-profit groups identify as helpful to recovery or preparedness efforts.”

The Bushfire Fund program has almost $360,000 available in grants to help get communities back on their feet.

It comes after Newscorp allocated its first round of bushfire funding which awarded nearly $370,000 in grants last month.

Chairman of the Herald and Weekly Times and News Corp Australia’s community ambassador Penny Fowler encouraged all qualifying areas to submit an application to ensure they can access the funding.

“Over the summer, there were fires across the country, from Queensland right down the eastern seaboard, as well as in South Australia and Tasmania,” Ms Fowler said.

“We want to ensure that funds are shared in all the locations where support is needed, so if you were in a fire-affected area, we encourage you to apply for a grant.”

Applications for the next round of the grants close on August 5, with further funds expected to be awarded in October.

To learn more about the grants, visit frrr.org.au/NC_bushfire_grants.

Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        No sign of virus impacts at port

        premium_icon No sign of virus impacts at port

        News COVID-19 has made waves in nearly every industry over the past several months, but for the port trade has remained on course.

        Local news matters: support us and get a new tablet

        premium_icon Local news matters: support us and get a new tablet

        News We're offering a special deal to ensure the future of our news

        Police raid property after tip off, find meth, cannabis

        premium_icon Police raid property after tip off, find meth, cannabis

        Crime THREE people have been charged with a variety of offences after being caught...

        Three children, one adult involved in car rollover

        premium_icon Three children, one adult involved in car rollover

        News Fire crews and paramedics attended the single vehicle crash in a rural part of the...