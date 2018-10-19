Rebels links to Coast carpark shooting

A SUSPECTED father and son duo understood to be Logan-based Rebels bikies are facing extradition from Victoria over a shooting in a Currimundi carpark.

Victorian Taskforce Echo anti-gang detectives arrested the two men, aged 56 and 26, at Saint Albans in Victoria after a manhunt was sparked following the shooting on Friday afternoon.

The pair had their matters mentioned in Melbourne Magistrates Court briefly on Wednesday before they were remanded in custody, ahead of an expected extradition hearing on Thursday.

Sunshine Coast Criminal Investigation Branch and Taskforce Maxima Organised Crime Gangs Group detectives flew to Melbourne on Wednesday ahead of the extradition hearing.

A man in his 40s remains in a stable condition in Sunshine Coast University Hospital after he presented at a Battery Hill medical centre on Friday afternoon with a gunshot wound to his stomach.

It's alleged an altercation broke out in the Currimundi Markets carpark prior to the shooting, with what police believe to have been a small-calibre weapon.

Sunshine Coast CIB officer in charge detective Senior Sergeant Daren Edwards said they would be suggesting "some links to a gang" were held by the two men.

Shooting at Currimundi:

The duo were taken into custody on Queensland arrest warrants and detectives are seeking to have them extradited back to Queensland to be formally charged.

It's understood the pair, believed to be nominees from the Logan City Rebels chapter, could face charges of attempted murder and robbery-related offences.

Sen-Sgt Edwards said investigations had focused on the Logan area and eventually led them to a Saint Albans address where the men were arrested on Tuesday.

Former Coast detective turned Ninderry MP Dan Purdie said he was shocked when he learnt there were bikies suspected to be involved in Friday's shooting.