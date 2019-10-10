Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Rebel protester films live video ‘inside police watchhouse’

by Thomas Chamberlin, Kay Dibben
10th Oct 2019 1:01 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

AN EXTINCTION Rebellion protester appears to have smuggled her phone into a watchhouse after being arrested in Brisbane.

Emma Dorge, going by the name Emma Jade online, made the 14-minute post to her Facebook yesterday morning.  

It's unclear how she got the phone into the watchhouse and police have been contacted for comment.  

"I'm coming to you live from the Roma St watchhouse now," she says at the beginning of the video.

The protester posted about how she was "arrested for breach of bail in CBD despite not being within those bounds".

 

Extinction Rebellion protester Emma Dorge
Extinction Rebellion protester Emma Dorge

 

During the video she says she might have to stop filming quickly because she is in the watchhouse and also claims the "cops are bad at pat down searches today". 

The video was posted with a written message about climate change.

"Our lives, our ecosystems are a stake," she wrote.

"Every morning I wake up exhausted and terrified of the world we live in and how much worse it's going to get.

 

 

"And if you've got the privilege and ability to have some sort of resistance, and you don't (sic) then, I'm angry at you too. You're living on stolen land, in an illegal occupation of so called Australia and you're watching the sixth mass exinction (sic) unfold. Time is running out and we know how to fix this."

More Stories

Show More
climate protests editors picks extinction rebellion rebel protester

Top Stories

    PICS, VIDEO: Police investigate cause of van fire

    premium_icon PICS, VIDEO: Police investigate cause of van fire

    News SERGEANT Tim Lowth said a man had lost his possessions and his car after it was engulfed by flames.

    LEAKED EMAIL: Bundy Hospital top doc message to staff

    premium_icon LEAKED EMAIL: Bundy Hospital top doc message to staff

    News 'Don't give up on the health dream': Top doctor

    Paradise concern was raised 13 years ago

    premium_icon Paradise concern was raised 13 years ago

    News THE father of a former Burnett MP said concerns about Paradise Dam’s construction...

    Why farmers are losing drought support

    premium_icon Why farmers are losing drought support

    Rural Farming groups have called for the cap to be lifted “with urgency”