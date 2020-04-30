‘Reasonably dramatic’ shift in weather on the way

The Bureau of Meteorology issued this storm graphic earlier this morning.

A COLD front sweeping eastwards across the state will bring a “reasonably dramatic” shift in Bundaberg’s weather over the next couple of days as winter bears down on the nation.

Forecaster with the Bureau of Meteorology Kimba Wong said while today was a reasonably normal day, the mercury was set to drop overnight.

“Today is reasonably warm and a normal day, but as we head through this afternoon and into the evening there is the chance we could see a couple of storms around, potentially some severe storms,” Ms Wong said.

“Bundaberg is kind of on the northern edge of where we might see those severe storms, but you probably couldn’t quite rule it out.”

She said as with any severe storm warning there was the chance of seeing damaging winds and possibly some large hail.

“Certainly something to be aware of for the rest of this afternoon just to keep an eye on the warnings if we end up issuing any – which we probably will,” she said.

“The reason we’ve got those storms around this afternoon is that we’ve got a cold front, quite a strong cold front that’s sweeping eastwards across the state through today.

“Just ahead of that front is where we get those storms, so that’s what’s happening for this afternoon.”

But once the cold front moves offshore, a cold and dry air mass was expected to settle in behind it.

“The next few days will be a little bit cooler and dryer than what we’ve had recently,” Ms Wong said.

“So the weekend – during the day it will be really lovely, temperatures in the mid-20s, sunny days for the weekend – but minimum temperatures overnight will be reasonably chilly.

“Minimum is coming down to about 10 or 11 degrees for Saturday and Sunday, so pretty chilly in the mornings, even a little bit colder the further inland you go.”

A warning is also in place for graziers in the Granite Belt and Darling Downs with rain, cold temperatures and southwesterly winds expected throughout this afternoon and tomorrow morning.

The Bureau advises there is the risk of losses of lambs and sheep exposed to these conditions.

You can keep up to date with the Bureau’s weather warnings here.