Reason for tension between Meghan and Queen

A misunderstanding between Meghan and the 92-year-old monarch sparked tension on their first engagement. Picture: Phil Noble — WPA Pool/Getty Images

MEGHAN Markle and Queen were all smiles when they appeared together in Cheshire less than a month after the Suits star's marriage to Prince Harry.

Queen Elizabeth and the Duchess of Sussex appeared as thick as thieves, giggling and chatting as they made their first joint appearance,

But behind the scenes it's now claimed there was tension between the pair when Meghan didn't obey one of the Queen's stipulations for the engagement.

The pair were all smiles for the cameras despite tension behind the scenes. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

In his forthcoming biography Charles At Seventy: Thoughts, Hopes And Dreams, author Robert Jobson writes that Meghan and Queen Elizabeth's first engagement got off to a shaky start.

In an excerpt published by the Daily Mail, Jobson claims that prior to the event Meghan disregarded instructions from the Queen's aides that the 92-year-old monarch would be wearing a hat.

According to Jobson, the Duchess of Sussex didn't know this meant she was also expected to wear a hat, leaving the Queen "a little baffled" when Meghan showed up without one.

Meghan failed to pick up on hint that she was expected to wear a hat. Picture: Phil Noble — WPA Pool/Getty Images

"I don't think the Duchess fully understood," a senior figure close to the monarch told Jobson. 'This was not a request. They are for others to make, not the Queen."

Jobson added that Meghan's "lack of respect" for the monarch's rules had been "duly noted" by the Queen's staff.

Despite this, the pair are still said to be close, with their relationship cemented in part by their shared love of dogs.

A miscommunication over hats wasn't the only slip-up to occur during Meghan's first engagement with the queen.

A video posted to Twitter by UK radio station LBC shows a flustered Meghan looking confused over whether she should get into the car first.

Meghan can be seen asking what the Queen prefers, before quickly cutting in front of her grandmother-in-law to get in first.

While royal protocol dictates that Meghan must walk behind the Queen, the Duchess of Sussex appeared unaware that it is the elder royal's preference to always sit behind the driver's set, hence the mix-up.