Reason for night mystery chopper flight revealed

21st Aug 2018 3:19 PM
IF YOU were among those who saw or heard a chopper above Bundaberg or Bargara on Monday night and wondered what was going on, we have the answer.

One of LifeFlight RACQ Rescue's pilots was put through his paces as part of night-vision goggle training.

A LifeFlight spokeswoman confirmed the training exercise from 7.50pm to 8.20pm.

"One of the Bundaberg-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue pilots needed to complete night vision goggle recency training for 30 minutes to reach his required hours for a 90-day period,” she said.

"Every 90 days, RACQ LifeFlight Rescue pilots must complete a set number of hours as part of their recency training.

"Last night's (Monday) training included three night take-offs and landings using the night vision goggles.”

