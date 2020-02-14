Menu
Jaidon Kirby
News

Reaping rewards, post loss

Rhylea Millar
14th Feb 2020 5:00 PM
JAIDON Kirby said when he reached 115kg, he realised something had to change.

The local Bundaberg man started eating healthy foods, controlling his portions and joined Jetts gym, near Stockland Shopping Centre.

Jaidon Kirby, three years ago.
Now, three years on and Mr Kirby has lost 30kg and is continuing to build body muscle.

“In the beginning, I definitely had that fear that people would look at me and judge me because of my weight, but I soon realised that everyone at the gym wants to help you and understands that everyone has to start somewhere,” Mr Kirby said.

Jaidon Kirby, after he lost 30kg.
“I would always put it off and tell myself that I would start the following Monday, but no matter how scared you are to take that first step, it will be the best thing you ever do.

“Losing weight has helped me to gain self-confidence, improved my overall mood and daily tasks are so much easier for me to complete now.”

