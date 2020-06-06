Realtor says grant a benefit for owners

BARGARA real estate principal describes the Federal Government’s HomeBuilder package as a “once-in-a-lifetime break”.

Coastline Realty principal Charlie Winten said the incentive’s combination with the First Home Owner Grant would allow the price to drop by $40,000 for first-time buyers.

“Together with record low interest rates and the great value on offer at Bargara Beach Estate, this announcement is a once-in-a-lifetime break for many people,” Mr Winten said.

“Anyone who has been working hard to save for a deposit could now be in a position to buy straight away.

“What’s more, at Bargara you can enjoy a laid-back, coastal lifestyle in an ultra-modern home close to all of life’s everyday conveniences.”

Mr Winten said that buyers must sign a contract by December 31 and begin construction within three months, to be eligible.

He said it was not much time which meant that buyers had to act quickly.

“Bargara Beach Estate is fortunate that we have land that is already completed and registered so anyone who buys now could be living in a brand-new seaside home by Christmas,” he said.

He referred to a Federal Government document which showed the eligibility for the grant.

The owner either has to build a home as a main place of residence with a value up to $750,000, or renovate the place of residence by spending at least $150,000.

But to benefit from the grant the person also has to be able to begin a building contract before the end of December.