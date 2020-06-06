Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
COASTLINE REALTY: Emma Bauer and Charlie Winten.
COASTLINE REALTY: Emma Bauer and Charlie Winten.
News

Realtor says grant a benefit for owners

6th Jun 2020 4:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BARGARA real estate principal describes the Federal Government’s HomeBuilder package as a “once-in-a-lifetime break”.

Coastline Realty principal Charlie Winten said the incentive’s combination with the First Home Owner Grant would allow the price to drop by $40,000 for first-time buyers.

“Together with record low interest rates and the great value on offer at Bargara Beach Estate, this announcement is a once-in-a-lifetime break for many people,” Mr Winten said.

“Anyone who has been working hard to save for a deposit could now be in a position to buy straight away.

“What’s more, at Bargara you can enjoy a laid-back, coastal lifestyle in an ultra-modern home close to all of life’s everyday conveniences.”

Mr Winten said that buyers must sign a contract by December 31 and begin construction within three months, to be eligible.

He said it was not much time which meant that buyers had to act quickly.

“Bargara Beach Estate is fortunate that we have land that is already completed and registered so anyone who buys now could be living in a brand-new seaside home by Christmas,” he said.

He referred to a Federal Government document which showed the eligibility for the grant.

The owner either has to build a home as a main place of residence with a value up to $750,000, or renovate the place of residence by spending at least $150,000.

But to benefit from the grant the person also has to be able to begin a building contract before the end of December.

Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man tests positive for COVID-19 in Bundaberg

        Man tests positive for COVID-19 in Bundaberg

        News Rapid contact tracing is currently underway. If you feel unwell, authorities urge you to get tested.

        The risk this fresh case highlights

        premium_icon The risk this fresh case highlights

        News Deputy Premier said they can act rapidly to one case, but politicians have been...

        Police seize drugs, $24K cash in raid

        premium_icon Police seize drugs, $24K cash in raid

        News An Avenell Heights man is expected to face Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Monday

        Petition to push call for more reef science

        premium_icon Petition to push call for more reef science

        Environment “I do agree that we need to start to look at what water quality looks like, but...