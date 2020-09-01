Reality stars’ next step revealed as TV home hits market

Josh and Brandon Jarius will tour their newly renovated home on House Rules tomorrow night.

Josh and Brandon Jarius will tour their newly renovated home on House Rules tomorrow night. Paul A Broben

ONE of the best known houses in Maryborough has been sold after hitting the market late last month.

Josh and Brandon Jarius' "lad pad" was listed for sale in July for offers over $350,000 as the brothers move on to their next stage in life.

The pair rose to TV fame in 2018 on House Rules, when the Neptune St home was renovated on the reality show.

Josh told the Chronicle he was "pretty sad to see her go" but he couldn't live with his brother forever.

"We have both bought blocks in west Maryborough so we are going to build our own houses out there," he said.

Josh said the thing he would miss most about the house was the memories.

"Brandon and I had been working to renovate the house even before the show and we had mates come around and help so there was a lot of time spent together and good memories there," he said.

Josh said he hoped the new owners would love the house as much as they had.

"We have had some bloody good parties here," he said.

"The house was built for entertaining so I hope they enjoy that."

The reality star said he would take some ideas from his time building and designing on the TV show to his new house.

"The plan is to not make a Plain Jane, run of the mill place," he said.

Selling agent from One Realty Maryborough, Greg Caulley said there was a lot of interest in the famous home.

"We had 59 inquires and 32 inspections," he said.

Mr Caulley said a key strength of the house was, due to the extent of the renovations, it was essentially a brand new home.

Before the renovations, the house was valued at $220,000.

Josh and Brandon will be taking furniture from the home renovations show with them.