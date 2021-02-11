Reality star Abbie Chatfield: ‘I am gay’

The I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! winner said it had taken some time to work out her sexuality.

Reality star Abbie Chatfield has declared she is bisexual and may be gay.

The I'm A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! winner and former Bachelor and Bachelor In Paradise contestant said it had taken some time to work out her sexuality.

"I am bisexual," she said.

"I didn't come out but have been saying I am bi for a year. I have been with women and I feel like sexuality is fluid. I don't know either way. Some days you feel like you are gay.

I'm A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here! Australia winner Abbie Chatfield. Picture:Justin Lloyd

Some days you feel like you are straight. I am most comfortable saying I am bi."

Earlier this week on her It's A Lot podcast, Chatfield told guest PeachPRC: "I think I am just gay".

Chatfield, 25, said she could see herself having a relationship with a woman.

"Dating women, I am still figuring out how to define if I like a woman as a friend or if I have romantic feelings for them," Chatfield explained. "That is something that I struggle with."

Abbie Chatfield (centre) with Matt Agnew and Monique Morley on The Bachelor Australia. Picture: Channel 10

Abbie Chatfield.

Chatfield first rose to reality television fame as a contestant on Matt Agnew's season of The Bachelor.

"I was 23 and didn't know if I was bi back then," she said.

"I had slept with one woman and wasn't sure. It was after The Bachelor that I had the realisation."

US RAPPER REVEALS HIS MAN-CRUSH

It was hammer time for one big player in the rap world when Confidential mentioned Chris Hemsworth's latest Thor flick is shooting in Sydney.

"I am seriously a Thor guy," The D. O. C. said. "I am freaking out right now. F*** yeah. Who doesn't like Thor bro? If I can get a picture with those guys, life would be a lot sweeter I tell you that."

American musician and actor Tracy Lynn Curry a.k.a The D.O.C. Picture: Richard Dobson

Dallas-based The D. O. C., a founding member of NWA and Deathrow Records who was born Tracy Lynn Curry, is in town making his own movie with director Benjamin Millepied, who is married to another star currently shooting Thor: Love and Thunder with Hemsworth.

"I didn't know Ben was married to Natalie Portman, I didn't know that," he said.

"I will be sure to mention that when I go to see him tonight."

Hemsworth's wife, Elsa Pataky, is also starring in Carmen, as well as Paul Mescal and Rossy de Palma.

Chris Hemsworth as Thor.

The D. O. C. spent two weeks in quarantine in Adelaide to be able to shoot his "small role but an important one" in Millepied's modern day retelling of one of the world's most popular operas, Carmen.

"What I am doing is going to freak most people out because I haven't rapped in f***en eons and I am putting it down on this thing."

The D. O. C. will meet fans at a screening of the GFunk documentary at Palace Chauvel Cinema in Paddington tonight.

BRANDS PUSH GENDER NEUTRAL SPACE

Gender neutral fashion is on trend.

It is something we have seen on the high end runways for a while and now it seems everyday designers are getting in on the global push for diversity with collections catering for both men and women.

Online retailer Order of Style believes the trend is one that will stick around.

Kurt Hughes and Alice Glascott model for the label Les Boys Les Girls through Order of Style. Picture: Toby Zerna

Picture: Toby Zerna

"Over the past 12 months the world has quickly changed," Order of Style founder Lana Coppel told Confidential. "We are growing and evolving daily. Embracing diversity and celebrating the lives of all humans is essential to the betterment of mankind and inclusivity within the fashion industry is a great way to embrace this."

Les Girls Les Boys is one such brand to push into the gender neutral space.

"A gender neutral brand in the leisurewear category is the perfect antidote for this pandemic lifestyle," Coppel said. "Over the last year I have frequently dipped into my husband's closet to borrow a sweatshirt or comfy trackies, and now he can finally borrow from my wardrobe too. Throwing away old 'labels' and definitions is the way to creating an attitude, a feeling, and a belief that being who you are is enough."

GOGGLEBOX STARS LAUNCH CLOTHING BRAND

Move over Matty and Sarah Fahd, there's a new star in the family.

The Gogglebox couple have branched out to fashion, launching online clothing marketplace TMRW Kids with 15 month old son, Malik, fronting the campaign.

Gogglebox duo Matty and Sarah Fahd have launched a kids clothing line which features their son Malik.

"Malik will only pose for the camera if we give him a cucumber to snack on," Matty told Confidential. "All of our brand shots have him with a cucumber in his hand and our unofficial hashtag for launch has become #raiseyourcucumbers."

TMRW Kids was born out of the entrepreneurial couple becoming parents for the first time.

It is an eco-conscious online marketplace selling boutique kids clothing and accessories.

Sarah Marie and Matty Fahd with son Malik, and co-star Jad Nehmetallah.

The Fahd's are one of the standout families to feature in hit Foxtel series Gogglebox, which returns for season 13 from Wednesday.

Appearing in the loungeroom of their Sydney home, they critique and provide commentary along with other families on television shows.

WEAVER'S SOCIAL MEDIA STORM

Jackie Weaver found herself at the centre of a social media storm in the UK this week.

Not the Oscar nominated Australian actor whose name is spelt Jacki but Jackie Weaver council clerk.

Weaver, the Brit, found herself trending on Twitter and Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber has written a song about her after a video of an explosive virtual Handforth Parish Council emergency planning meeting went viral.

Jacki Weaver at the AACTA Awards in 2019. Picture: Damian Shaw

There's even talk of who would play Weaver if a movie were made about the video. Helen Mirren has been mentioned, although we would have thought the answer is obvious, our Jacki of course.

The video has attracted millions of views globally with Weaver at the centre of two rivalling factions within the council.

Her claim of 'you have no authority here' has become a slogan after she clashed with Council Chairman Brian Tolver. He claimed it was an illegal hearing with the meeting quickly descending into chaos.

Parish council is the lowest level of government in the UK, where community leaders decide planning applications.

Jackie Weaver at Handforth Parish Council Zoom meeting.

A seven minute edited video of the meeting highlights included someone saying "f*** off" at the start while a toilet can be heard flushing in the background and another person answers the front door.

The big highlight though was Weaver going head to head with Tolver and other male councillors in what has since been labelled sexist bullying on their part.

"If you continue to disrupt this meeting, I will have to remove you from it," Weaver said before removing the Chairman from the virtual meeting.

Men can be heard heckling and laughing at Weaver.

At one point, she declared: "appalling behaviour".

"I'm glad I was sitting not standing, my knees were shaking," Weaver told ITV. "I didn't feel as confident as I looked but I was just determined that they were going to be able to hold that meeting."

Later, of the attention she had received around the world, Weaver told Sky News: "I am not quite sure it has gone to my head but ask me tomorrow."

Originally published as Reality star Abbie Chatfield: 'I am gay'