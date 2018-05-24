Realtor who lost all his staff in liquidation stays positive

BRIGHT SIDE: Bill Young, the former owner of Ray White Bargara, is choosing to stay positive after his company went into liquidation last month.

THE former owner of Ray White Bargara is choosing to stay positive after his company went into liquidation last month.

A meeting on April 24 resolved that Bundaberg Stock and Property Pty Ltd be wound up as part of a court-ordered divorce settlement.

As a result, Ray White Group rescinded their franchise agreement with Ray White Bargara, leaving owner Bill Young without a business location and most of his staff.

But Mr Young told the NewsMail that despite what most people would think, the timing of it all "was excellent".

"I recently turned 60, so I've slowed down a bit. The lease was also up, and I was sick of paying rent," he said.

As all but one of Mr Young's staff left him and opted to move to Four Walls Realty, the business owner of 20 years said he and two other employees were now solely focussed rural properties and his other business venture - Bundaberg Auction Complex.

THIS SATURDAY: Bill Young has numerous items for sale at the Bundaberg Auction Complex. Mike Knott BUN240518AUCTION2

"Most of them (staff) left. They had the option to stay ... But they wanted to stay in Bargara," Mr Young said.

"They (Four Walls Realty) virtually took the office over. They are opening a new office."

Mr Young has owned the Auction Complex for 20 years.

He said he would use this time to slow things down but said opening a new real estate business was a future possibility.