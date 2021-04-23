Menu
A real estate agent has been fined thousands of dollars after crossing the border back into Queensland without a permit after visiting a COVID hotspot.
Crime

Real estate agent’s huge fine for border breach

by Shiloh Payne
23rd Apr 2021 3:32 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A New Farm real estate agent who illegally crossed the Queensland border from a COVID-19 hotspot last year has been sentenced in court.

Sarah Maggie Cantle, 24, pleaded guilty to failing to comply with a COVID-19 public health direction in the Brisbane Magistrates Court on Friday.

Magistrate Robbie Davies said Cantle had crossed the border at an unknown date between August 9 and 16.

"By attempting to cross the border and crossing the border you put other people at risk," he said.

Brisbane real estate agent Sarah Maggie Cantle leaves Brisbane arrests court. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Sarah Marshall
Brisbane real estate agent Sarah Maggie Cantle leaves Brisbane arrests court. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Sarah Marshall

Cantle and her partner were out of the state when Queensland border directions changed, her defence lawyer David Neuendorf said.

"They were at a place that had no phone reception, they weren't on social media, it came as a great shock to them when they attended the border," he said.

"Her partner had to see his children due to a parenting agreement, my client also had medical appointments she had to attend."

"They then made the reckless and careless decision to cross the border without a pass."

Cantle was fined $3500 with no criminal conviction recorded.

Originally published as Real estate agent's huge fine for border breach

border breach coronavirus crime

