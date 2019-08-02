Menu
Ray White principal Warren Hitzke.
Real estate agent: Rental market more competitive than ever

Zachary O'Brien
by
2nd Aug 2019 5:00 AM
WARREN Hitzke knows just how hard it is to get into Bundaberg's rental market.

The selling principal of Ray White said he had never seen the local market so competitive.

Data recently released by Real Estate Institute Queensland shows Bundaberg's rental market is the tightest it has been for more than a decade outside of flood times.

The number of new bonds in the March quarter this year was 426 - the lowest number of new bonds in the past five five years.

Mr Hitzke said the trends indicated a local rental market that was "so hard” to enter.

"It's as strong as I've ever seen it,” he said.

Rental vacancies in Bundaberg hit 1 per cent for the June quarter, an REIQ report showed, possibly the lowest number of vacancies ever - outside of the months immediately following the 2013 floods.

The area had the fourth-tightest rental market in the state as of March this year.

New bond lodgements for three-bedroom houses in the area have fallen, with the total number of new bonds in that category going from 403 in March 2014 to 300 in March this year.

New bonds for two-bedroom units have remained more or less flat over the past five years.

In total, in the March quarter of 2014 there were 596 new bonds, compared with 426 in the corresponding period this year.

The number of available rentals is very small, but Mr Hitzke believes the market has a bright future.

He said the shortage of available rentals could be a result of tenants opting for 12-month leases over six-month options.

Both Mr Hitzke and REIQ Bundaberg zone chairwoman Le-Anne Allan suggested people were staying put in rental properties.

"It means it's very challenging to secure a good, long-term rental,” Mr Hitzke said.

Mr Hitzke said with the cost of living increasing, more people were opting to rent properties, though for tenants paying $300 or more a week it would be hard to save the required 20 per cent deposit for a purchase.

Attracting investors to the region to develop housing projects and create rental opportunities would be one way to increase rental availability, which Mrs Allan said would come down to government infrastructure projects.

