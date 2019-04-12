Real estate agent faces court over Alstonville fire

NSW Fire & Rescue Alstonville crews at the scene of the business fire in Main St in November last year.

THE lawyer for a real estate agent accused of intentionally setting an Alstonville business alight has asked for time to review the brief of evidence.

Alstonville woman Julianne Marree Butler has pleaded not guilty to the charge of intentionally or recklessly damaging property by fire and causing more than $15,000 worth of damage.

Police have alleged the 50-year-old set alight two units of the same property of Main St, Alstonville between 11pm on November 1 and 1.20am on November 2 last year.

According to court documents, the property of the occupants was damaged in the blaze. No one was injured.

Emergency services were called to the scene about 1.30am on November 2 and firefighters extinguished the blaze.

Ms Butler was arrested when police attended her home shortly before 10.30am on January 16 this year by Ballina-based police.

Alstonville real estate agent Julianne Butler.

She was not required to appear before Ballina Local Court when her matter was mentioned on Thursday

Her solicitor, Vince Boss, was required in another court and police prosecutor, Sergeant Kennedy, mentioned the case on his behalf.

Sgt Kennedy told Magistrate Karen Stafford the police brief of evidence had been supplied to the defence.

"The brief has been served," Sgt Kennedy said.

"It was served a couple of weeks ago and it is voluminous."

Sgt Kennedy said Mr Boss had departed the Ballina court "by oversight" before Ms Butler's matter was dealt with.

"He asked that it might effectively be adjourned for two weeks to allow him to sit down and go through all that material with (Ms Butler)," she said.

Ms Stafford said she was unable to hear the matter in a fortnight, but set it down for May 9.

Mr Boss confirmed the adjournment had been sought to allow for further consideration of the brief of evidence.