HEIRLOOM: Bundaberg man Trevor Graham is upset someone has taken a number of family heirlooms, including an armadillo basket like this one pictured, from his parents' deceased estate.
Real armadillo shell basket taken from deceased estate

Emma Reid
by
14th Jan 2019 3:53 PM
A BUNDABERG man is desperate to have a family heirloom returned after it was taken from his parents' deceased estate.

The heirloom is quite peculiar and has sentimental value for owner Trevor Graham.

Mr Graham took to social media on Saturday asking for help to find the armadillo shell basket, made from a real armadillo.

According to Kovels, the online go-to for antiques and collectibles information since 1953, armadillo baskets were made from the hard shell of the nine-banded armadillo, one of the many varieties.

Usually the finished baskets are varnished and some have cloth linings.

Mr Graham said it was not something he would buy or sell, and it was gifted to his late parents in a time when it was considered normal.

The unique item was taken from a closed cupboard with a sold sign on it at a garage sale.

"Also missing from the same cupboard was an emu egg and a fossilised fish,” MrGraham said.

"All were of sentimental value and that's why they weren't for sale.”

Anyone with information can contact reporter Emma Reid 41538513.

